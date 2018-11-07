Insignia Systems (ISIG) & IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Head to Head Comparison

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and IZEA Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $26.43 million 0.86 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $24.44 million 0.81 -$5.46 million ($0.96) -1.71

Insignia Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems 4.56% 9.68% 6.64% IZEA Worldwide -21.74% -117.05% -38.33%

Summary

Insignia Systems beats IZEA Worldwide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos; and freshADS, an advertising vehicle. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.