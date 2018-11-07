Intact Financial (IFC) PT Raised to C$120.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFC. Barclays dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.40.

TSE:IFC traded down C$0.65 on Wednesday, hitting C$104.21. 181,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,955. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$91.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.33.

In other news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total value of C$150,350.20. Insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $170,954 in the last ninety days.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

