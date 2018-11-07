Intelligent Investment Chain Market Cap Tops $0.00 (IIC)

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Intelligent Investment Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $117,864.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank and HADAX. During the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00259067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.33 or 0.10456352 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official website is www.iicoin.io. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Trading

Intelligent Investment Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

