International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.85 per share, with a total value of $13,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 457,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,755,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,135,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,995,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 151,477 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 597,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,096,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

