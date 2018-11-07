Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 627,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 287,774 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,501. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

