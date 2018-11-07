Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$321.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$16.63 and a 52-week high of C$22.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. CSFB reissued a “c$16.99” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/intertape-polymer-group-itp-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.