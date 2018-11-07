Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Holdings Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 375,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $916,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,766. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Holdings Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/invesco-dwa-momentum-etf-pdp-holdings-trimmed-by-provise-management-group-llc.html.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.