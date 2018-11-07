Invesque (IVQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$37.88 million for the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.
