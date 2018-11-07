Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 44,030 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 44,030 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/investment-counselors-of-maryland-llc-acquires-44030-shares-of-minerals-technologies-inc-mtx.html.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.