Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.16% of ESCO Technologies worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:ESE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

