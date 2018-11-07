Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,193 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.02% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 93,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $312,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $33,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $693.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

