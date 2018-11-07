Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cambrex comprises approximately 1.5% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of CBM stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $603,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,824 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/investment-counselors-of-maryland-llc-sells-1002-shares-of-cambrex-co-cbm.html.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.