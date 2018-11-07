Investors Sell Goldman Sachs Group (GS) on Strength (GS)

Traders sold shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $171.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $273.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.39 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Goldman Sachs Group had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group traded up $3.08 for the day and closed at $231.28

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

