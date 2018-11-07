Investors Sell United Parcel Service (UPS) on Strength (UPS)

Investors sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $74.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Parcel Service had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. United Parcel Service traded up $2.48 for the day and closed at $111.13

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

