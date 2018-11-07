Invuity Inc (IVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invuity Inc (NASDAQ:IVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVTY. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,398,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,126,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,498,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVTY stock remained flat at $$7.39 on Wednesday. Invuity has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

