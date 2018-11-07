Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,466. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17,621.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

