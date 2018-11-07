iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Holdings Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,718,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Holdings Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj-holdings-lifted-by-d-b-root-company-llc.html.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.