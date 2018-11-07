iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Lowered by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 152.2% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV SHY opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

