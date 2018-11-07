iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

