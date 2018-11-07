iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

