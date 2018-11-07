iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $38,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,436,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 122,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 73,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

