iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Shares Bought by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-shares-bought-by-comerica-securities-inc.html.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.