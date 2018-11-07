iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stake Boosted by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 593,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 94,348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

