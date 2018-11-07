iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Holdings Reduced by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

