iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

