iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

