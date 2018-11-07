iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $64,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

