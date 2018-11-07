iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Stake Increased by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Comerica Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

