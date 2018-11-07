iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 164.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $59,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

