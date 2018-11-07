iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $215.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

