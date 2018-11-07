IsoRay (ISR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Shares of IsoRay stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Monday, August 20th.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

