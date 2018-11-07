Iteris (ITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million.

ITI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 195,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,598. The stock has a market cap of $149.08 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.21. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $102,854.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 38,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $166,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,682 shares of company stock valued at $913,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 913,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iteris by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 208,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Iteris by 120.1% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/iteris-iti-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.