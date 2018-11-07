IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IZEA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

