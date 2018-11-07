J2 Global (JCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%.

JCOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $217,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $88,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,509 shares of company stock worth $996,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

