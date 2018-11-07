J2 Global (JCOM) Trading Up 7.8% After Strong Earnings

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.87. Approximately 851,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 358,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,941,476.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $199,434.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,509 shares of company stock worth $996,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

