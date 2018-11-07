Jabodon PT Co. Acquires Shares of 102,078 Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Commscope makes up 4.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 31.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 99.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commscope by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Commscope by 11.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

