Jaguar Mining (JAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

JAG stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.41.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Director Robert Hinman Getz bought 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 353,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,830.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

