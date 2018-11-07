Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $252.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.42 and a 1-year high of $270.67.

WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-acquires-16322-shares-of-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.