Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 580,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 435,247 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

