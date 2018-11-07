Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $27.60 on Monday. NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.