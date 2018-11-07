Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,478,000 after buying an additional 4,185,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,068,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,834,000 after buying an additional 2,578,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 6,857,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,387,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,580,000 after buying an additional 1,444,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.