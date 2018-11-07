Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of AN stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,116 shares of company stock worth $3,250,200 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

