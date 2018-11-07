John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $21,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

