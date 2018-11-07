John J. Gavin, Jr. Sells 9,548 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR) Stock

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

