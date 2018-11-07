Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,832,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.84% of Johnson Controls International worth $271,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

