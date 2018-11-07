Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Joint had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JYNT stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,245.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $76,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of August 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

