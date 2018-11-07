Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 26,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,258. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 4.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/jounce-therapeutics-jnce-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.