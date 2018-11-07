Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.86 ($40.54).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €29.56 ($34.37) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 12-month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

