Juniper Networks (JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.65

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 148398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $426,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,039 shares of company stock worth $4,347,498 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,167,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,984,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 247,629 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,893,000 after buying an additional 2,882,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 114,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Juniper Networks (JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.65” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/juniper-networks-jnpr-hits-new-1-year-high-at-30-65.html.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.