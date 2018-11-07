Juniper Networks (JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.65

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 148398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.
In related news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $426,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,039 shares of company stock worth $4,347,498 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,167,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,984,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 247,629 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,893,000 after buying an additional 2,882,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 114,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.