Just Eat (JE) Given a GBX 970 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Just Eat (LON:JE) has been assigned a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 618.40 ($8.08) on Monday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

